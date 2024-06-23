SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital, leading to the hours-long closure of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the southbound lanes at Bird Road near Sweetwater, at around 9:15 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said one of the drivers involved was going over the median and into traffic heading the opposite way. Two people were ejected from their vehicles.

MDFR officials said the highway was shut down in both directions to allow a rescue helicopter to land.

Cameras captured air rescue searching over the canal near the highway.

Paramedics took the surviving victims to area hospitals.

Drivers who were stuck in traffic commented on the deadly wreck.

“I’m just praying for the tragedy that just happened and the families affected,” said a woman.

“That’s crazy. I’m sad, like, I pray for her family, like I hope she didn’t have kids or anything like that. I just pray for the family right now,” said another woman.

As of Sunday night, one of the victims is listed in critical condition, and the conditions of the two other patients are unknown.

Investigators said a total of three vehicles were involved, as they continue to investigate.

