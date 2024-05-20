MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was arrested following a car crash and physical altercation involving a screwdriver on the MacArthur Causeway.

The incident began when authorities said a black BMW, driven by 26-year-old Acklynn Byamugisha, was rear-ended by a white Toyota RAV4 driven by Freddy Diaz.

7Skyforce was overhead around 6 a.m. showing the two badly mangled cars and extensive traffic delays as far back as Interstate 95.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, after the crash, a verbal dispute began between Byamugisha and Diaz, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Byamugisha, according to authorities, alleged that Diaz’s father, who had arrived at the scene after the crash, verbally threatened her and physically assaulted her by grabbing and pulling her hair.

That is when Byamugisha, officials said, entered Diaz’s father’s vehicle, grabbed a screwdriver and a bottle of Windex, and sprayed Diaz and his father in the face with the bottle’s contents.

She then, while holding the screwdriver, approached Diaz and his father aggressively.

Authorities said Diaz intervened to protect his father, but Byamugisha charged at him with the screwdriver, causing Diaz to fall.

According to the arrest report, witnesses saw Byamugisha on top of Diaz, with her hand on his neck, before another individual pulled her off.

Byamugisha was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

