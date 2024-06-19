WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a provision that would require women to register for Selective Service, marking a significant potential change in military policy.

On page three of the NDAA, under the heading of “Strengthening the Joint Force and Defense Workforce,” the Military Selective Service Act would be amended to require the registration of women for Selective Service.

While some lawmakers oppose the measure, others argue it would benefit the government. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) voiced his concerns during a committee meeting.

“I just think it’s wrong to say to women, ‘We’re going to involuntarily put you in the military.’ If they want to join voluntarily, that’s fantastic,” he said. “My sister proudly served in the United States Navy. There are so many women in the armed forces doing terrific work. Women have been part of the military since its founding, and that’s awesome. But that’s not what we’re talking about. They’re talking about drafting women involuntarily, and I’m totally opposed to that. I’m also worried about the expansion of the draft.”

In contrast, Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) supports the amendment.

“This amendment would purely cut the government red tape that exists and allow an important government office to be more efficient and save money for more American taxpayers,” she said.

The NDAA also includes a 4.5% raise for military members and a 2% raise for Department of Defense civilian workers.

Former first son Donald Trump Jr. criticized the move, stating, “Democrats want to draft your daughters to fight the wars that no one in America outside of the military industrial complex wants to be in.”

The bill was approved in the committee by a vote of 22-3 on Friday. The bill must now be debated and voted on by the full Senate. If passed, it will then need to be reconciled with the House version of the bill in a conference committee before a final version is approved by both chambers and sent to the President for signature​.

The proposal to have women register for the draft is not included in the House’s version of the bill, which only includes a measure to automatically register men aged 18 to 26.

Once both the Senate and House pass their respective versions, they will work to reconcile any differences in a conference committee. The final version of the bill must be approved again by both the House and Senate before it can be signed into law by the President​.

