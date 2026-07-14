SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

A woman was arrested early Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed a man with a pair of scissors during an Uber ride when he refused to let her drink beer inside the vehicle, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Lynn Marie Zamora, 32, was taken into custody after deputies responded to a battery call with injuries in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 74th Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim had been with Zamora at a hotel when she requested an Uber to a friend’s house.

During the ride, Zamora became irritated because she wanted to drink beer, and the victim told her she wasn’t allowed to drink in the car, the affidavit states.

Zamora then pulled scissors from her purse and stabbed the victim twice, in the left bicep and left calf, according to the affidavit.

He exited the vehicle and called 911.

The Uber driver told investigators he picked up Zamora and the victim from a hotel and that Zamora started the argument before the stabbing.

The victim received medical staples for his injuries.

Zamora is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A judge found probable cause and set her bond at $7,500.

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