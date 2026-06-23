MIAMI (WSVN) - As Miami-Dade deals with moderate contaminant of particles in the area, officials have extended an Air Quality Alert.

According to the National Weather Service, the particles are due to smoke from three different wildfires and Saharan dust.

The NWS recommends that people with respiratory conditions should exercise caution when outdoors.

Similar conditions is expected on Wednesday.

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