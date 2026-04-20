MIAMI (WSVN) - The South Florida community came together to march with a powerful message in downtown Miami.

The “We Are United March” started Sunday afternoon in front of Freedom Tower.

Mosaic Miami joined Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins and nearly 50 other organizations to reaffirm a simple but strong message that we are better off united.

“We need to show the nation that we are stronger together. Gatherings like this are not happening across our country, with all the conflict that’s going on,” said Mosaic Executive Director Matthew Anderson. “We have Jews, Muslims, Christians, people of no faith coming together, people across the aisle, because we all have a stake in this community to survive.”

Participants in Sunday’s event marched from the Freedom Tower to the Underline in Brickell.

Organizers said, as the 250th anniversary of America’s founding draws closer, communities need to find more ways to come together.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.