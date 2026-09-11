MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by turning remembrance into action.

It was a Friday morning full of giving back and unity at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, as hundreds of volunteers came together to prepare meals in honor of those lost on that fateful day.

One volunteer, Veronica, told 7News she remembers exacly where she was when first learned of the tragedy,

“I recall where I was when it happened. I was at work already, and it was a devastating day for the entire world,” she said.

The event at Hard Rock Stadium was part of Honor Through Action, a massive day of service organized by the nonprofit 9/11 Day. It’s part of a nationwide movement spanning dozens of cities.

“I’m from Miami, born and raised, so seeing our community come together is absolutely phenomenal,” said Ignacio Borbolla, a volunteer with Delta Air Lines.

“What started as very much a small grassroots has grown so that today over 50 cities are doing what we’re doing here: packing meals,” said Ellen Bowen.

9/11 Day was founded by Bowen’s brother, David Payne, and his co-founder, Jay Winnick, to transform the anniversary of Sept. 11 from a day of tragedy into America’s largest annual day of doing good.

“I think we all remember how we felt on 9/11. After the horror, we all wanted to do something, we felt kind of helpless,” said Bowen. “So I think, to be able to turn the day of tragedy into a positive experience, it’s sort of like taking back the day.”

More than 700 people from organizations across South Florida packed up more than 210,000 meals. These meals will be donated to Feeding South Florida and Food Rescue U.S., who will in turn get them to families in need across Miami-Dade County.

“So we’ll take them to shelters and hunger relief organizations and food planters,” said Bowen.

The meals will be loaded up onto pallets, just one step closer to helping those in need, all in remembrance of all those who lost their lives 25 years ago.

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