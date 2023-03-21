MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was left paralyzed after a shooting broke out at a South Florida restaurant has filed a lawsuit.

The victim, Carlos Wilkerson, 23, is suing Karim Kharbouch, rapper French Montana and popular restaurant Miami Finga Licking.

On Tuesday, his parents and attorneys announced the lawsuit.

This incident happened on Jan. 5 in Miami Gardens, where French Montana was filming a music video at the restaurant. An unknown gunman appeared outside the restaurant and opened fire at the crowd. Ten people were shot.

Wilkerson, a videographer was in Miami Gardens to work on the music video.

According to police, French Montana failed to get the necessary permits required by the City of Miami Gardens, and organizers of the music video did not follow the proper protocol with the city that would have provided them police protection.

“They did not take basic measures to insure that the shoot would be safe and go smoothly, so what did you think was going to happen?” said Marwan Porter, an attorney. “French Montana and the Licking restaurant cooked up a recipe for disaster.”

“It just wasn’t a video shoot that went bad, it’s so much more than that,” said Shanta Bonius, Wilkerson’s mother. “It’s our son that has been day by day fighting for his life.”

Wilkerson still remains at a rehabilitation center in South Florida. He is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Licking restaurant has said they were not a part of the video shoot and did not authorize the use of their grounds for the video.

7News reached out to French Montana’s representatives, but there has not been a response.

A Gofundme campaign was created for Wilkerson.

If you’d like to help with his medical expenses, click here

