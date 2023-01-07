MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens’ police chief said the organizers of a music video that French Montana was filming near a local restaurant when a barrage of bullets left 10 people injured, did not follow the proper protocol with the city that would have provided them police protection.

The statement from Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt was issued late Friday night.

It reads in part, “Investigations so far have revealed that the necessary permits were not obtained by the organizers of the music video production. The City’s policy requires a permit application and the appropriate law enforcement detail to be secured for these types of activities. As a result of this disregard of the procedures, the unauthorized music video production led to an unfortunate situation.”

The statement was issued hours before The Licking restaurant’s location in Miami Gardens, located along the 17600 block of busy Northwest 27th Avenue reopened for business on Saturday following Thursday night’s mass shooting.

Investigators said they received reports of a shooting behind the restaurant just before 8 p.m.

“Two people on the ground and one in a black Rolls-Royce. The call originally came in was four victims shot,” said a 911 dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Among those watching the video shoot was Wilmark Baez, who said his low-rider and two of his dogs were part of the production.

“All of a sudden, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and that’s when everybody started running,” he said.

Witness Ced Mogul said it all began when someone in the crowd claimed to have been robbed of his wallet, keys and watch.

Mogul said shots rang out minutes later.

“At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” he said. “We took cover, too. We ducked down for cover, people started running. Some people were running with blood on their shirts; some people were crying on the ground asking for help.”

Cellphone video recorded by Baez captured the immediate aftermath.

“There were three bodies on the floor laid out, and there were two other people walking around shot,” said Baez.

Among the injured, witnesses said, was New Orleans-based rapper Rob49.

Four of the victims were airlifted to the hospitals, two others were transported by ambulance and four others made their own way to the emergency room.

7News sources said one of the victims is listed in critical condition, but as of Saturday afternoon, the other patients’ conditions are unknown.

No fatalities were reported, and as of Saturday afternoon, police have not confirmed any arrests.

In her statement, Noel-Pratt wrote, “It is very important for the victims and their families of this senseless tragedy to know that their well-being is a priority, and we wish to convey our well wishes for a speedy and full recovery.”

The restaurant staff on Friday issued a statement saying they knew nothing about the video shoot until the last minute and had no idea what happened.

Montana remained silent about the incident until Friday afternoon, when he tweeted out that he had been celebrating with friends at The Licking. The tweet reads in part, “We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

Baez said one of his dogs, Chola, went missing after the shooting. He urges anyone with any information about the English bulldog’s whereabouts to call 786-356-4103.

