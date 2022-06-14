WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured the heart-stopping moments gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, a fatal shooting that, police said, involved an up-and-coming rapper and is connected to other violent crimes.

The doorbell surveillance video captured the suspects opening fire in broad daylight near Northwest 21st Court and 99th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the Feb. 16 incident claimed the life of 26-year-old Troyvon Smith.

The victim died inside a car not recorded in the video.

Investigators said several of Smith’s friends were also hit.

Police said so many bullets were fired that one of them wound up injured by “friendly fire.”

The security footage shows two cars pulling up and five men getting out of the vehicles. Some of them are seen holding assault rifles.

The video then shows the men opening fire in the middle of the afternoon. Their targets, men in a car, remain out of the camera’s range.

The gunfire went on for 36 seconds. Police said nearly 200 rounds were discharged.

Several of the men seen in the video are behind bars.

Police said Timothy Starks, the real name of rapper Baby Cino, would have been arrested for the shooting, but before that happened, detectives said, Starks was shot and killed on March 16 along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

Investigators believe the highway shooting was payback for the February incident. They wrote in the police report, “The homicide of Timothy Starks Jr. is likely to be retaliation.”

Police said three of the subjects in the February shooting were also seen at the scene of a hit-and-run near Brickell City Centre that left two college students severely injured back in December.

Four of the five accused shooters remain locked up at the Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade pending trial. Three of them are brothers.

