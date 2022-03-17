MIAMI (WSVN) - The passenger who was shot and killed along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah was a South Florida rapper who went by Baby Cino, and the other victim who was injured has been released from the hospital.

Police said 20-year-old Timothy Starks was one of men who came under fire along the northbound lanes of the highway, Wednesday afternoon.

Sparks died at the scene.

The Miami Herald first reported that Starks was Baby Cino.

Thursday morning, police identified the driver who was hospitalized as 20-year-old Dante’ Collins Banks.

Banks suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Starks had been released from jail on Wednesday afternoon after posting bond. He was arrested the day before for allegedly illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Banks’ mother said her son picked Starks up from jail.

Police said the two men were inside a red Nissan Altima when they were shot by someone inside a dark colored vehicle just north of Okeechobee Road, at around 2:45 p.m.

The victims’ car came to a stop against the expressway wall.

7SkyForce hovered above the Altima showing multiple bullet holes in the hood and front windshield.

The investigation shut down all northbound lanes for hours. The express lanes reopened a few hours later, but the rest of the northbound lanes did not reopen until just before 11 p.m.

Banks’ mother said she was on the phone with her son when someone opened fire on his vehicle.

“My son was OK,” she said. “He was talking. He was just shook up ’cause his friend got shot.”

She said he was still in pain on Thursday, but he is recovering after being released from the hospital.

The search for the shooter continues, and MDPD officials said they are in need of help from the public.

“If you observed the shooting taking place or if you recall any bit of detail, no matter how minor it is, please call our Crime Stoppers tip line with your information, and remember, you can remain anonymous,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Again, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

