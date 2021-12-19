MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men to the hospital after, police said, a driver plowed into them before slamming into a storefront in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood and fleeing the scene.

City of Miami Police Fire Rescue and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of South Miami Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street, near Brickell City Centre.

Investigators said the driver lost control and struck two men in their 20s before crashing into the mall storefront.

Police said the driver fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

Officers shut down Seventh Street between South Miami and Brickell avenues while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.