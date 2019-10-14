Victims of alleged carjacking, kidnapping in Martin County speak out

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is speaking out after, deputies said, they were carjacked and kidnapped in Martin County while returning from Walt Disney World.

The Sagona family — who endured a horrifying experience in late September — broke their silence on the incident, Monday.

A 911 call and surveillance video captured the moment when, deputies said, a man carjacked and kidnapped the family.

“It’s impacting all of us, so we’re just trying to get through,” said Jaime Sagona, the driver of the car.

“Do you have an emergency?” said the 911 operator.

“Yes, someone stole my car. My mom and my nephew are in it,” Sagona’s brother said.

The family admitted that it took a lot for them to speak out about the frightening encounter.

They were headed home from Disney and had stopped at a Mobil gas station in Martin County when the incident occurred.

“We are not very public people, but what happened– I can’t even put into words,” said Sagona.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies said 21-year-old Jaquay Marlon Jean walked up to the car and then tried pulling the driver out of it. He tried over and over again, yanking the driver until he was able to get her out of the car.

Then, surveillance video showed him hopping in the vehicle and speeding off with the driver’s baby and Joanne Sagona, her mother, in the back seat.

Joanne said she begged for Jean to let them go, and he did around a mile away.

“I’m just lucky to be alive and my family, as well,” said Joanne. “There’s no words for that.”

Several agencies tracked down the suspect in North Miami-Dade. Pictures showed Jean in the back of a police cruiser as officers arrested him.

As he was being escorted into jail, he could be heard saying, “I’m sorry.”

The victims said they are focused on healing.

“The next thing is trying to figure out what your new normal is,” said Sagona.

As they do that, they are thankful for all the people who helped them through this.

“Bad stuff happens, but we can’t forget all the good stuff,” said Sagona.

Jean faces several charges that include kidnapping.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.