Man arrested after alleged carjacking, kidnapping of South Florida family

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A carjacking and kidnapping suspect has been arrested in North Miami-Dade after his alleged crimes were caught on surveillance cameras in Martin County.

Jaquay Marlon Jean, 21, was arrested, Monday.

“We don’t have cases like that out of Martin County,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

According to deputies, a family of four were in their car on their way home to South Florida from Disney, Sunday afternoon.

They stopped at a Mobil gas station in Palm City, and that is when, deputies said, cameras showed Jean attempt to get the driver from behind the wheel of the car.

“It’s pretty unceremonious. He just pulled up [and said] ‘Out! Out! Out!’” said Snyder.

The video showed him walk up to the car, then tries over and over again to get the young woman who was driving the car out.

He finally did, but with her mother and baby in the back of the car, she tried to fight back.

The armed man pushed her down and took off. The husband and wife, who said they were in shock, ran for help. The woman behind the wheel suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

”They weren’t serious injuries,” said Snyder. “I’m sure it was some kind of road rash abrasions.”

After driving about a mile away, Jean allegedly forced the grandmother and the baby from the car and left them behind.

Deputies later safely rescued them.

A massive manhunt started from there, and on Monday, Miami-Dade Police, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked the alleged carjacker to a neighborhood in North Miami-Dade.

“Finally, maybe within the hour, our task force people apprehended the suspect,” said Snyder. “They used what we call a high-profile stop. They were able to drive into the vehicle to keep it from fleeing.”

Pictures from the arrest showed the damage done to the vehicle as well as the alleged carjacker in the back of a squad car.

Deputies said he was trying to get away in a different vehicle, but team work among several law enforcement agencies kept that from happening.

“We’re fortunate to have the South Florida task force team with us,” said Snyder. “We had detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Marshals task force was there, of course, Martin County Sheriff’s Office were there.”

Following the arrest of the suspect in North Miami-Dade, he was later transported back to Martin County.

He is being held on $400,000 bond and is facing several felony charges.

