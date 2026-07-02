DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Venezuelan actor known for his roles in popular telenovelas was arrested Wednesday after police said he exposed himself while sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Doral Park Country Club, near a playground and community pool where several young children were present.

Franklin Jose Virgüez Dun, 72, who is known for appearing in telenovelas including Por Estas Calles, Cosita Rica, Eva Luna and El Señor de los Cielos, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure, according to a Doral Police arrest affidavit.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Doral Park Country Club, where a man walking to the gym noticed someone inside a gray Chevrolet Trax exposing himself while parked in the lot.

The witness told investigators the SUV was parked directly in front of the community pool and children’s playground, where several children were playing.

According to the affidavit, the witness alerted clubhouse employees before returning to the parking lot and recording the suspect with his cellphone.

Investigators said the video showed the driver attempting to conceal himself after noticing he was being recorded before driving away.

The witness also captured the vehicle’s license plate, which police traced to Virgüez.

Officers arrested him outside his Doral home later that afternoon.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on one count of indecent exposure.

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