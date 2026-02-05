SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Postal Service worker is accused of stealing money orders from mailboxes at an apartment complex in South Miami.

According to South Miami Police, Jay’ven Christian Jolly used his position at the USPS to steal four checks from residents at an apartment complex near the 7500 block of Southwest 59th Court and to fraudulently cash them at a nearby credit union.

Surveillance video from an ATM at the bank reportedly shows Jolly cashing the stolen checks on Jan. 3.

Investigators say the complex has a drop box where residents drop off their rent payments, and that Jolly was aware of it.

“After the landlord had said that they had not received the payment. When they didn’t receive the payment, he went on – he saw the images of the check, and they were written to the offender’s name,” said South Miami Police Detective Jackie Del Sol.

Authorities believe there may have been more victims.

“There’s gonna be multiple victims that are going to come forward now when they see the name written on their money orders as well, and if we do have any more information, then call 305-663-6301 or the CrimeStopper tips,” said Del Sol.

7News cameras were rolling when Jolly arrived at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Authorities say he stole more than $6,000 in checks before he was caught.

South Miami Police are now cooperating with the USPS’s Office of the Inspector General to determine if there are any other victims.

Jolly faces multiple charges, including two counts of organized scheme to defraud, forgery and grand theft.

If you believe you were a victim of this crime, reach out to South Miami Police at 305-663-6301.

