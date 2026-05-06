HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - As gas prices continue to rise in South Florida, some drivers were able to fill up for a deep discount in Hialeah.

Univista Insurance and Loyalty Insurance teamed up to provide up to 10 gallons of gas for just $1.99.

A massive group of drivers lined up outside of the BP gas station at 1598 W 68th Street to fill up their tanks.

The insurance companies said that since so many are struggling to keep up with inflation and elevated fuel costs, they wanted to take action and give back to the community.

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