COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way Miami held its annual “Celebration of Impact Awards” at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove, Friday morning.

The individual awards are meant to honor Miami-Dade community leaders whose work is bringing meaningful change across the county.

“We’re here to honor them for their generosity, their time and their commitment to helping us make this community strong,” said President and CEO of United Way Miami, Symeria Hudson “So it’s truly a celebration of just that, bringing together incredible people that we’ve had long-standing partnerships with, and also to recognize those that are giving so much more to this community.”

The nonprofit’s formal celebration also recognized top performing local schools for their leadership and support of United Way Miami.

WSVN-7 and ABC Miami 18 are proud longtime sponsors and supporters of United Way Miami.

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