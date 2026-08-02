MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers from United Way helped students and their families stock up on back-to-school supplies in Miami.

The volunteers assembled backpacks filled with essential items on Saturday at their headquarters in the Ansin building.

The backpacks contained pens, pencils, notebooks, and other school supplies.

The initiative aims to help more than a thousand children and working families who struggle with rising back-to-school costs.

“These backpacks are for kids in our community that otherwise might not get to start the year off with all the things they need to succeed,” said said United Way Miami Vice President of Development Ivette Diaz.

The event also supports the organization’s “Blueprint for Impact” strategy, which focuses on improving long-term educational outcomes and economic mobility.

WSVN is a proud longtime sponsor of United Way Miami.

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