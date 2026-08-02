MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of chaotic crashes in Miami left three City of Miami Police officers hospitalized in stable condition.

According to City of Miami Police officials, an officer-involved crash happened at Southwest 22nd Avenue and First Street.

While responding to the crash, two other officers crashed at Northwest 16th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

All three officers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue, and are in stable condition.

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