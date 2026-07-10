WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after Miami police said she interfered with an investigation into the alleged misuse of a disabled parking permit, struck an officer and violently resisted arrest during a traffic stop.

Jaley Rivalta, 18, faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and approaching a first responder after a warning to impede, according to a Miami Police arrest report.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of 10101 W. Flagler St. in west Miami, where officers were conducting enforcement targeting the illegal use of handicap parking spaces.

According to the report, officers observed a red Mazda parked in a designated disabled parking space with a handicap placard displayed.

During their investigation, police determined the driver was not authorized to use the permit and issued a criminal citation for the unauthorized use of a disabled parking permit.

As the driver was instructed to approach a marked patrol vehicle to review and sign the citation, officers said Rivalta, who was a front-seat passenger, approached a sergeant and began arguing over the citation.

According to the arrest report, the sergeant repeatedly ordered Rivalta to return to the vehicle and allow the traffic stop investigation to continue.

During the confrontation, investigators said Rivalta intentionally struck the sergeant’s hand. The officer then attempted to place her under arrest.

Police said Rivalta resisted by pulling her arms away, tensing her body and refusing repeated commands to place her hands behind her back.

Officers said she continued using physical force while they attempted to restrain her before she was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of another officer.

Court records show she is being held pending a bond hearing.

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