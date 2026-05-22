MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck involving a tractor-trailer led to lane closures in Miami Gardens in the middle of rush hour.

7Skyforce hovered above the big rig along the Northwest Seventh Avenue Extension, near 171st Street, at around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at around 8:40 a.m.

First responders shut down part of the road as they searched for any possible leaks.

Officials said no one was hurt.

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