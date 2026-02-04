NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple is furious after they say a red Camaro caught on video crashing into their parked Mercedes G-Wagon outside their home was no accident.

Surveillance video from the couple’s front driveway along West Oakmont Drive in Northwest Miami-Dade captured the alleged crime, and then the driver of the Camaro ran from the scene.

“We believe these are people who are paid to do this, to steal this vehicle and crash into this car,” said Adrian Fatjo.

Fatjo said that the targeted vehicle belongs to his girlfriend, Claudia Valeria, who bought the $185,000 Mercedes G-Wagon three weeks before the incident.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, the couple says the car was parked in front of their home when two vehicles made multiple passes before a red Camaro sped backward, slamming into the Mercedes.

Fatjo said he didn’t know what happened until hours later.

“So when I go outside, I see the car crashed into the G Wagon, and the vehicle door is open, glass shattered,” said Fatjo.

At first glance, Fatjo thought it was the work of a drunk driver.

“And then when I look at my cameras, I was like, ‘OK, this is not that,'” he said. “There was a getaway vehicle; they literally crashed on purpose to hit this vehicle specifically.”

Repairing the Mercedes will cost thousands, but that’s the least of their worries. Right now, the couple says they don’t feel safe.

“We’re not concerned about the vehicle, we’re not concerned about any of those things, we’re just concerned about who did this, and are we at risk when it comes to safety?” said Fatjo.

They said that Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies told them that the red Camaro used in the crime was stolen from a nearby home, just minutes before the crash.

The couple remains confident deputies will crack the case.

The couple is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the people behind the crime.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.