SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A theft at Dadeland Mall prompted a shooting scare after, police said, the subject told officers he was armed, but that was not the case.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the shopping center located along the 7500 block of North Kendall Drive, at around 7:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said officers were able to determine there was no gun and no shots were fired.

The mall was evacuated while police searched for a firearm..

In a tweet, MDPD officials wrote, “The scene is under control and there’s no public safety concern at this time.”

The incident takes place hours after an active shooter incident at an outlet mall in suburban Dallas resulted in multiple fatalities, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.