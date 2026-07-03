MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Less than 24 hours before Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national soccer team take the pitch against Cape Verde for the World Cup in Miami Stadium, the Argentinian faithful continued their South Florida takeover in anticipation of the big match.

Argentinian fans couldn’t wait to show support for their team, swarming the streets of South Beach on Thursday ahead of their country’s game against Cape Verde.

Electric energy rippled through Collins Avenue, centering around the Manolo restaurant, where thousands of Argentinian fans donned their powder blue jerseys and flags.

On Thursday afternoon, they filled the streets to cheer on their team, posing for photos with one fan honoring the GOAT by dressing up as a goat.

The sheer amount of fans out dancing and chanting together prompted Miami Beach Police to close off sections of the road to ensure their safety as they partied on.

7News cameras captured some officers stationed on rooftops in the area to monitor the exciting party.

A video posted online by Only in Dade shows throngs of fans taking over the beach near 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. As far as the eye could see, Argentinian jerseys and flags bearing Messi’s face covered every corner.

“Let’s go, Argentina!” said an Argentinian fan.

“They came from Lebanon to support Argentina, we are thousands of people supporting Argentina,” said a second Argentina fan.

Some fans were stunned by the volume of support, telling 7News they’d never felt this kind of energy.

“I’ve been here for 24 years, and I have never experienced anything like that. You can feel it, you can feel it under your feet. The ground is pulsating,” said an Argentinian fan.

The party carried on late into the night on Thursday and resumed Friday morning ahead of the game.

Argentina will take on Cape Verde at Miami Stadium beginning at 6 p.m., Friday.

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