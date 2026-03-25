OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is sharing his story after he says he was the victim of a robbery and attempted murder, despite the charges being dropped against the alleged suspect.

The victim, who did not want to show his face on camera, tells 7News he was nearly killed by a man he knew from his neighborhood.

Speaking to 7News on Wednesday, the man re-enacted the way the alleged suspect pointed a gun at his face.

“Pulled the pistol on me and I went looking down the barrel of that pistol,” he said. “I was looking down the barrel of a .38.”

The robbery occurred in June 2024 in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 134th Street.

“He was holding that gun for it seems like eternity,” said the victim.

The man said, out of fear for his life, he threw a wad of cash toward the robber. Still, the suspect pulled the trigger.

“I thought I was hit. I saw the flash come out of the muzzle,” said the victim.

Luckily, the bullet went into the victim’s truck, instead of him.

“My God is good. He missed me by an inch,” said the victim.

The alleged gunman is Simeon Boykins, according to the victim.

“I could hear the police coming. The police arrived,” said the victim.

Boykins was swiftly arrested after fleeing the scene and heading home, according to Opa-locka Police.

Body camera footage captures officers entering the home.

“Police department! Police department,” yelled the officers.

Boykins was detained in mere seconds.

“‘Put your hands up!’ Put me on the ground, handcuffed me,” Boykins told 7News as he recalled his arrest during an interview earlier this month.

Following the arrest, Boykins spent two years in Miami-Dade jail as he awaited trial.

But earlier this year, Boykins had his charges dropped, and the case was closed, and he was released from jail.

Speaking with 7News after his release, Boykins and his lawyer, Stephan Lopez, say the police got the wrong guy.

“I know for sure I didn’t do it. I was at the house,” he said.

Lopez said detectives provided erroneous statements about having video of the crime.

“That’s false! He never left the house,” said Lopez. “You have the officers telling him that they have videos, fabricating the evidence that they did not have.”

The victim, however, decided to speak to 7News after he saw Boykins’ swift denial and claim of innocence.

“The crime did happen,” said the victim.

“And it was Simeon Boykins for sure who did this to you?” asked 7News’ reporter Sheldon Fox.

“Yes, it was Simeon Boykins,” said the victim.

The victim did admit he didn’t cooperate with the State Attorney’s Office as a victim or a witness.

“Where I’m from, you know, I don’t really talk to the police or the State Attorney and all that,” he said.

“You don’t want to be a snitch?” asked Fox.

“No, that’s not in my blood,” said the victim.

The man also said he has his own legal issues, such as a fraud case for which he served jail time and is now on probation.

“If you don’t wanna be a cooperating witness for the State Attorney’s Office, why come to 7News and say, ‘Hey, I wanna let you know I indeed am the victim?'” asked Fox.

“Because I don’t want this guy — He’s lying, saying it never happened. He may come at me again. I might have to defend myself,” said the victim.

As for Lopez and Boykins, they doubt the victim’s credibility.

In a statement to 7News, Lopez said in part: “There was no evidence other than his word about this crime. His story has changed again.”

The State Attorney’s Office tells 7News the victim made contradictory statements that severely impacted his credibility and wasn’t cooperating as a witness.

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