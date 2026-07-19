POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a dangerous driver who, they said, made a big mess in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video captured the aftermath of a crash after, investigators said, a driver plowed into two parked cars.

The motorist, who was driving a Tesla, also destroyed the garage door of a home.

The video shows two men helping the driver, who appears to be injured, out of the wrecked car before they all run off.

The homeowner, Orene Terry, has a message for those men.

“It’s very frustrating, especially since they didn’t stick around. You know, accidents happen, I get that, but when you don’t take ownership of it, and you take off and leave, that’s the hurtful part,” she said.

The homeowner said both of her cars, a motorcycle and other items in her garage were severely damaged by the crash. She also claims the damage requires her to obtain a new garage door.

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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