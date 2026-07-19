NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old from North Lauderdale.

According to detectives, Shana Miller was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, in the 4700 block of Southwest 14th Court in North Lauderdale.

Miller is five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.