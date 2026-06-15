MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman who they said opened fire in a Miami neighborhood, sending a teenage boy to the hospital.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call from the victim alerting them that he had been shot near Southwest Seventh Avenue and Third Street, just before 11:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives said the teen was standing outside a corner story when an unknown subject fired at a group, striking him.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. His injury is not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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