MIAMI (WSVN) - An 18-year-old woman was killed after a string of crashes in Miami-Dade County ended with a motorcycle wreck, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, to the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and Northwest 58th Street for a missing person report.

Detectives returned the next morning and found a body floating in a nearby canal.

The victim was later identified as Angelina Plasencia.

Investigators said Plasencia was one of several passengers in a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash at Northwest 74th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street.

The vehicle was later involved in a second crash on the northbound ramp of State Road 826 at Northwest 58th Street, where the occupants abandoned it and left on foot.

Deputies said the group then arranged for a friend on a motorcycle to pick them up. A short time later, the motorcycle crashed at Northwest 72nd Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, ejecting all four riders.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a man and two women to the hospital in critical condition. Plasencia was found dead in the canal hours later.

