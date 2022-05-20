MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 13-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 82nd Avenue and Miami Lakes Drive, at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

7News captured a mangled motorcycle and a white pickup truck with front-end damage.

Officials said the teen was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. His condition is unknown.

