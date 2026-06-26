HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Red, white, and blue were out in full force as soccer fans packed Mickey Byrne’s in Hollywood for the U.S. and Turkey World Cup match.

“I’ve been coming here for every major game since I was around 5 years old. I’ve had a great time. I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” said a soccer fan.

“This is the best place to watch it down here. Why wouldn’t I come? It’s the closest to replicate an actual game,” said a soccer fan.

The largest supporter group for U.S. soccer, the Fort Lauderdale chapter of the American Outlaws, was also present to watch the big game.

“We’re looking for our guys to do well, and we’re here to support them,” said a soccer fan.

Fans are hoping to see the stars and stripes keep the momentum going as Team USA takes on its third match.

After winning their first two games, the team is chasing a three-peat in California.

Since kick-off began, energy from fans has been high, making sure Team USA feels the support all the way from South Florida.

“That’s what this country needs right now, it’s what U.S. soccer needs right now,” said a soccer fan.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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