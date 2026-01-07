HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT team was dispatched to Hialeah regarding a call for a barricaded subject inside a house in Hialeah.

7News obtained video of the scene in the area 521 East 43rd Street showing Hialeah Police officers attempting to use flashbangs to enter the house.

The area has been taped off by police tape.

According to Hialeah Police, they were assisting the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office with this incident.

Details remain unclear as to what led up to the police presence.

As of 10 p.m., the SWAT team had cleared from the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

