SW Miami-Dade owners of missing Husky puppy plead for pet’s return

A Southwest Miami-Dade couple said they’re holding out hope that whoever picked up their Husky puppy will return the missing pet.

Yamina Polo described an animal lover’s worst nightmare.

“They pulled up, and they took her inside the car and left,” she said,

Surveillance video captured the moment a white Mercedes-Benz SUV suddenly pulled over, Wednesday afternoon.

“He jumps right inside the dog in the car,” said Gonzalez as he pointed to the interior of the vehicle.

The SUV is then seen driving away.

“That’s like my baby,” said Polo as tears streamed down her face. “I had her because I wanted to train her to be like a support dog.”

The video is still too much for Polo to watch.

The couple said they moved to Southwest Miami-Dade from Brickell to give their two dogs, Snow and Bronco, more space.

They said their ordeal started when their pets got out through the gate.

“Once we came outside, it was a matter of seconds. We found the big dog, and the little one was already taken,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said a neighbor found the older Husky, Bronco, nearby and brought him back home.

The couple believe something more sinister happened to Snow, their 7-month-old puppy.

“She literally just took her. Her intentions were to steal my dog,” said Polo.

Now she hopes the people who took Snow will do the right thing.

“I can’t even eat, I can’t even sleep. I hope that my dog comes back. I hope somebody tells me that they found her,” she said, “because, if you really have good intentions, you will put some papers out that you found a dog.”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured Snow as she ran near Southwest 31st Street and 122nd Avenue.

Minutes later, another angle showed the SUV stopping behind the shrubs, and a woman is seen getting out. Seconds later, the vehicle is seen taking off.

Gonzalez said the driver of a blue pickup truck seen in the surveillance video witnessed the woman grab Snow, but unfortunately, he couldn’t get the tag.

The couple have since put out flyers, and they’re offering a $3,000 reward, while their whole neighborhood is on the lookout.

Polo and Gonzalez are also working closely with Miami-Dade Police.

“I just want my dog back,” said Polo.

“Do the right thing. Give the dog back to its owner,” said Gonzalez.

If you have any information on Snow’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.