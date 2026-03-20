MIAMI (WSVN) - An SUV driver careened into a gas station in Miami and slammed into its car wash, officials said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Shell station at the intersection of Le Jeune Road and Northwest Seventh Street, Friday morning.

Officials said the crash took place around 7:30 a.m. The 60-year-old driver of a Chevrolet SUV was traveling eastbound on Seventh Street when they veered off the runway, crossed a parking lot, barreled through a chain-link fence, went in between some trees and smashed into one wall of the car wash building before coming to rest near the front.

Cameras captured the Chevrolet involved inside the car wash with its air bags deployed, as well as extensive damage to the vehicle and the car wash.

Officials said the driver of the SUV suffered a medical emergecy at some point. Paramedics transported him an area hospital for further evaluation.

The driver’s condition is unknown. It’s unclear whether or not his medical episode was what led to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said there are concerns that the building, which has been cordoned off, could collapse due to the impact. A building inspector has responded to the scene to determine whether the structure is unsafe..

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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