NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash sent the driver of an SUV careening into a furniture store in North Miami, causing extensive damage inside the business and sending a child to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Arona Home Essentials, located along and Seventh Avenue, between Northwest 125th and 126th streets, just after 6:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to North Miami Police, the driver of a white Audi Q3 made an unsafe lane change and hit a gray Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger told 7News he was heading to work when the Audi cut him off.

“I got sideswiped by a car coming out of the Burger King,” said the driver of the Charger.

The Charger the crashed into a tree, taking down a pole in the process.

“I dont know what to feel right now,” said the driver of the Charger. “It’s kinda big for me.”

The Audi kept going, eventually crashing into the furniture rental business.

7News cameras and 7 Drone Force captured the Audi all the way inside Arona’s showroom, as well as debris scattered inside and outside the building.

The injured child was one of the passengers inside the Audi. Officials with MDFR said the pediatric patient was transported by private ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

The driver of the Charger saiud he, too, was left hurt.

“The back of my neck, I got a bruised forehead a little, and my thumb hurts. Other than that, I’m fine,” he said.

Police cordoned off a portion of Northwest 126th Street and Seventh Avenue while they investigated.

The Audi remained inside the business for close to two hours. Both vehicles involved have since been towed from the scene; the Charger was missing its front fender.

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