Suspected DUI driver in MacArthur Causeway crash faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected DUI driver who, police said, struck a golf cart on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami, appeared in bond court.

Twenty-year old Paloma Guelfi stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Diana Gonzalez-Whyte, Sunday afternoon. She is facing multiple DUI-related charges in connection to the collision.

According to City of Miami Police, Guelfi crashed into the golf cart near Fountain Street, Saturday morning. The impact caused the man in the cart to be ejected.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash closed the causeway for nearly 10 hours while police investigated.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.