WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of robbing a pet salon faced a judge.

Osvaldo Antonio Morales was under arrest after police said he burglarized the Doggie Dog Salon in Miami last Wednesday.

Surveillance footage showed him breaking in ans taking items worth thousands of dollars.

He is facing a $26,000 bond.

