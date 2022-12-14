WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera breaking into a pet salon and stealing random items worth thousands of dollars.

“Everything that was plugged in he took,” said Ana Conde, the owner of the pet salon.

The owners said this man broke into their businesses early Tuesday morning, forcing them to shut down for days.

Conde and her husband Julio Conde opened Doggie Dogs on Southwest Eighth Street, near the Florida Turnpike, in 2012.

They said it’s basically become their second home.​

“We’re here all day everyday,” said Ana Conde. “It’s our privacy. It’s intimate here, you know. It’s scary.”

She said they now feel violated after someone pried the backdoor open and helped himself to their belongings.

“When he comes in, the first thing he does, actually, he goes into the bathing room, and he drinks a soda and looks at the camera and then cover his face,” said Ana Conde.

You can see him then rip that camera off the wall and proceed to take much more than just some soft drinks.

“He decided to take the phone line, the internet modem, router, our point of sale,” said Ana Conde.

He also took a television and some dog nail trimming equipment, according to Conde.

The value of the stolen items totaled about $3,000.

On top of that, because of everything that was taken, Conde said they had to close for two days.

The couple has filed a police report and hope the crook is caught soon, and they want more to be done to avoid something like this from happening in the future.

“We would rather have much more patrolling around this area,” said Ana Conde, “especially at night. There’s no lights, it’s dark.”

The owners expect to reopen the salon Thursday. They also noted that a restaurant down the street was also hit.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

