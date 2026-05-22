MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows a takedown on Miami Beach after the City of Miami Police said they tracked down a wanted man who burglarized a gas station in another city.

Miami Police’s Tactical Robbery Units responded to the area of Ninth and Collins Avenue on Tuesday evening in their unmarked vehicles as they boxed in and busted 23-year-old Coral Gables resident Alexis Martinez, as well as two other men.

“Let me see your hands!” an officer yelled.

“Hands! Hands now!” yelled an officer.

The officers had the men walk backward toward them before being caught and cuffed.

“Back all the way up!” said an officer.

“Keep going!” said another officer.

Moments earlier, just before the arrest, one of the men is seen getting out of the stopped car and trying to cross the street, but another unmarked van pulls up, and officers jump out to take him down.

The footage was captured on Mitch Novick’s security cameras at his Sherbrooke Hotel.

“Really captivating,” said Novick of the footage. “[Happened] right under my cameras.”

According to police, Martinez burglarized a gas station located at North Miami Avenue and 53rd Street. The arrest report reads he “entered the business and approached the enclosed cashier’s window.” At one point, he “Attempted to force the door open,” according to the report.

During the gas station confrontation, employees were attacked, police said.

One employee sent 7News a photo of his scuffed arm.

Police said Martinez wore a ski mask and attempted to reach the cash register, but struggled with the employees. All the while, a friend was waiting in a nearby car. When the man found the employees too difficult to deal with, he left empty-handed and fled in the getaway vehicle, according to detectives.

Investigators said the car headed south toward Interstate 395, where it ended up in Miami Beach. But the trip was short-lived, as Miami Police soon met them.

“Both of you! Both of you! Hands!” said an officer.

Bystanders nearby felt the tension on the ground as they took in the show. At one point, a bystander who was recording the action was scolded by an officer for being in the officer’s possible line of fire.

“Get out of the way!” said the officer to the bystander.

Later, one of the officers was seen talking to the bystander who was scolded.

Ultimately, the men were put in the police cruiser and taken to jail.

Novick said he is in shock about what he witnessed.

“Really fascinating to watch,” he said.

Martinez faces charges of burglary with assault or battery.

The other two men told officers they had no idea what their friend was allegedly involved in. Police eventually let the men go home.

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