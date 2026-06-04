MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen hit-and-run occurred after a routine traffic stop on Miami Beach.

The incident started as a noise citation on Tuesday night, just after 10 p.m. on 9th Street, East of Collins Avenue.

Miami Beach Police said one of their officers was conducting a routine patrol when he approached Anthony Banks, a 26-year-old from Georgia, for loud music coming from his Corvette.

According to the arrest report, Banks was advised about “the City of Miami Beach Loud Music Ordinance.”

The officer then asked Banks for his driver’s license, and despite being told not to move, Banks stated that he was going to just back up his Corvette.

Instead, Banks took off in his Corvette and hit an officer’s patrol car before he bolted.

Video obtained by 7News shows the officer shouting at Banks, attempting to stop him.

“Stop, stop the [expletive] car,” said an officer as he pulled out his weapon.

A witness described the scene.

“It took the corner and took off,” said a witness.

Several officers arrived on scene to collect surveillance footage from nearby establishments, including from Mitch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel.

“I found the footage and shared it with them,” said Novick. “The Corvette smashed into the marked unit.”

According to the license plate readers along the MacArthur Causeway, the Corvette was seen leaving the city.

A bulletin was sent to other agencies, and hours later, City of Miami Police said they found Banks at the 24/7 Car Wash at Northeast 2nd Avenue and 29th Street and arrested him.

Authorities stated that Banks attempted to wash evidence from the Corvette at the 24/7 Car Wash.

Banks remains in jail as of late Wednesday night. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

7News reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department for comment and has currently received no word.

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