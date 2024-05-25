NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video offers a new view of a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent four people to the hospital.

Two cars hit the New Solid Rock M.B. Church near Northwest 90th Street and 22nd Avenue, Thursday morning.

As of Friday night, it remains unclear why the drivers lost control.

Paramedics transported all four victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Three of them are in stable condition.

Investigators said Phillip Hart, who was behind the wheel of a silver sedan involved in the crash, remains in critical condition.

His mother, Jennifer McCain, spoke with 7News on Friday.

“I’m holding together pretty good, but inside, I’m really about to fall apart,” she said. “My son has never really had to spend any time at the hospital, ever, and I’m scared right now that maybe he might not make it out.”

It’s unclear whether or not any charges will be filed in this case.

