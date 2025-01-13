MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of mothers from across the country rallied at a court hearing to advocate for accused killer Derek Rosa’s innocence. Rosa allegedly murdered his mother in their Hialeah apartment in 2023.

“Free Derek” yelled the women.

The protest was held in and outside the Metro Justice building in Miami.

“He’s a child. He did not kill his mother,” said Martha Hernandez.

The group of mothers from Chicago, California, Kentucky, and Texas insists that Rosa, 14, is innocent.

“We want the real person who commit this passion crime to be charged fully. Derek Rosa did not do it. He’s a child,” said Ariana Reyes.

The group’s protest comes as body camera footage, exclusively obtained by 7News, captured Rosa’s arrest on Oct. 2023.

According to deputies, then-13-year-old Rosa called 911 telling a dispatcher he had killed his mother inside their Hialeah apartment.

“I need to know if your mom is breathing,” said the dispatcher.

“She’s dead miss. There’s blood all over the floor,” Rosa responded.

Deputies arrived at the Hialeah apartment complex and searched for Rosa’s apartment.

Minutes later, footage shows deputies gathered outside of the apartment’s door and parking lot with their guns drawn.

They enter the home and yell at Rosa to put his hands in the air.

Cellphone video captures Rosa’s surrender as he is handcuffed and placed in a waiting cruiser.

Deputies began searching for Rosa’s mother who died after being stabbed 46 times with a kitchen knife.

“Start putting crime scene tape around,” a deputy said.

As they began their investigation, Rosa remained in the back seat of the cruiser without saying a word. At one point, he appears to doze off several times as he waits for deputies to finish their police work at his home.

Hours later, footage shows Rosa remaining cooperative and quiet with deputies as he walked into a holding cell and sat in his pajamas.

Later, in an interrogation room, he described what happened inside the apartment to investigators.

“Where exactly did you cut her?” investigators asked in the video.

“At first I cut her right here,” Rosa said.

“There’s some red stains there. Is that blood?” asked the investigator.

“I think it is,” responds Rosa.

“OK,” said the investigator.

“I have a little bit of blood on my hands,” said Rosa.

“On your hands, too?” asked the investigator.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

A screenshot from a baby monitor shows a figure standing over her bed that night and deputies said he sent a selfie to a friend after the killing.

But despite the questioning, Rosa never answered why he did it.

“Do you want us to stop the interview?” the deputy asked.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

An online fundraiser to help with Rosa’s legal expenses has brought in nearly $150,000.

The hearing set for Monday did not happen but the women said they’ll be back to protest his detainment.

“Free Derek” the women chanted.

Rosa’s hearing was rescheduled for Thursday.

