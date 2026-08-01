MIAMI (WSVN) - Several parts of South Florida were hit with intense Friday night lights as heavy rain and lightning poured down.

The intense weather packed gusty winds, with enough force to snap the traffic arms of the west drawbridge along the 79th Street Causeway in Miami.

Crews were called out to replace the destroyed traffic arms.

Drivers were able to pass through the bridge with one lane closed in both directions.

The bridge remained shut to maritime traffic until repairs could be completed.

With the heavy downpours across South Florida, the total rainfall in the past 24 hours shows over two inches of rain in North Miami, over an inch and a half in Miami Shores and just under an inch in Dania Beach.

The violent afternoon storm came on the heels of a steamy day, which saw Miami set a record for hottest recorded temperature on this date at 96 degrees. The previous record was 95 degrees, which happened in 1999.

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