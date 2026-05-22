HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - STEM students across the state of Florida showed off their skills on the track.

The last EV Electrathon race of the school year was held at Homestead Miami Speedway Friday morning.

Ten teams from across Florida spent the school year building their own electric go-karts for the event. On Friday, the team competed to see who could complete the most laps on a single charge.

In the end, a senior from Port Charlotte High School came out on top.

The event is meant to empower students to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and math by fostering problem solving, critical thinking, and teamwork.

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