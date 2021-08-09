SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are sharing their safety concerns after a staircase collapsed at a condominium in West Kendall.

The concern in question, from residents, is if this happened to a stairwell, what is hiding behind the stucco in the floors of their homes?

“I heard what I thought was like lightning strike the building,” said resident Christian Gonzalez.

It was no lightning strike Saturday but the sound of crumbling concrete. The landing of Gonzalez’s condo staircase collapsed.

“We don’t know if it’s safe or not,” he said.

Those safety concerns has Christian staying somewhere for now, as the condo association and property management investigate why the staircase landing gave way.

“They didn’t give us a good answer as to how this could happen,” Gonzalez said. “One thing is cosmetic issues, and then once we get into a safety problem with this, that crosses the line.”

The stairway collapsed Saturday at the Sonoma Lake community off Southwest 157th Avenue. On Monday, county inspectors stopped by the condos. They said a structural engineer has been hired to investigate.

“I’m concerned about everyone’s safety,” said owner Daisy Martinez, “not only for the stairs but this roof.”

But the stairway scare has reignited concerns about the conditions of these condos — problems that residents say were promised to be fixed months ago.

“I’m hoping the situation will be resolved so that we can feel safe,” Martinez said.

The county said the buildings and condos are safe. Residents said they have yet to see the structural engineer the property manager hired.

