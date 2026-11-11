MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Events took place across South Florida to honor Veterans Day and celebrate veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Miami Beach held its annual Veterans Day Parade along Ocean Drive. It began at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday and went from Fifth Street to 15th Street.

Charles Feldman, who comes from a family of veterans, attended the event with his son.

“We’re out here to honor and support our veterans that fight for our freedom, give us everything that we have out here,” he said.

“He’s told me a lot about how his dad came, and his grandpa came and fought for country,” said Feldman’s son, Charles Feldman Jr.

Groups of people lined the streets as the parade, featuring military groups and marching bands, made its way down the iconic street.

“Veterans Day, for me, is, not only showing the love we have for veterans, but also commemorating their sacrifice, what they’ve done for our country,” said Eileen Maldonado, member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp at Miami Beach High School.

The elder Feldman said he and his family also attended the parade to watch his daughter participate.

“My daughter’s in the Sea Cadets, so we’re out here supporting the Sea Cadets as well,” he said.

“It’s pretty cool that she’s in the Naval Sea Cadets,” said the younger Feldman. “It’s pretty cool that she wants to fight for our country.”

A few miles north, North Miami Beach held a Veterans Day Ceremony at Corporal Howard B. Hinson Park for Fallen War Heroes, off Northeast 160th Street and 14th Avenue.

The service recognized the brave men and women who have served with courage, and it included a 21-gun salute.

“Very, very important,” said an attendee.

Fort Lauderdale held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the North American F-86H Sabre Jet Memorial at Holiday Park to pay tribute and make sure patriots are not forgotten.

“This is why we live in a country that embraces democracy, and the freedoms we have is because our veterans stepped forward, put on the uniform and fought for liberty and democracy around the world,” said an attendee.

As Veterans Day gives many Americans a day off work, it is important to take a moment to remember why and to thank those who sacrificed.

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