FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a week of flooding across all of South Florida, king tide woes continued on Thursday.

7News cameras captured flooding in a road west of the Las Olas bridge in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon, as cars drove through slowly.

The peak of the cycle was Tuesday, and it is set to finish by the end of the week.

Walking to the beach on Las Olas Boulevard looked different this the week due to the flooding.

“I’m sure the locals get fed up with it,” said Philip, who is visiting South Florida. “We came by here, what, hour and a half ago, and it was dry. Suddenly, it’s all come up, and it’s something that we don’t see back home.

The high tide was at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, and flooding in low-lying coastal communities followed.

Fort Lauderdale city officials were forced to shut down some roads to traffic throughout the week due to the water.

It is unclear if there are plans to shut down any roads as of Thursday afternoon.

South of the county line, 7Skyforce captured the southbound lanes of Collins Avenue near 53rd Street flooded Thursday afternoon after water breached the seawall.

A coastal flood advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward was extended through Friday evening.

A coastal flood warning is in place for the Florida Keys through Friday morning.

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