MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami held a ceremony in remembrance of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

City leaders and first responders came together at Miami City Hall on Friday morning to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 25 years ago.

“It’s hard for me to even talk about September 11, and when people ask me that question, my eyes fill with tears,” said Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins.

The Miami Police Department flew over the U.S. flag, held up by two Miami Fire Rescue trucks.

Across the street from City Hall, 44 cadets graduated from fire college, also on Friday morning.

They officially become City of Miami firefighters after six months of training and showcasing their skills, knowledge and talents. They have learned and are now ready to protect.

Having graduated on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 is no coincidence, but a significant reminder for the cadets and what their service means. It poses the question: What is this job actually going to ask of me?

“These young men and women didn’t even know that this happened, so it’s up to us to educate them,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “It’s up to us to continue the spirit and keep it alive.”

There were many events being held across South Florida on Friday, with Miami-Dade County first responders holding a remembrance ceremony in Tropical Park.

“For those of us who remember what that morning was like, the world we knew was ending before our very eyes,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Broward County Aviation Department hosted the FLL Never Forget Ceremony at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

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