(WSVN) - Thousands across South Florida took to the streets on Oct. 17 as part of a nationwide “No Kings” day of action.

Participants rallied against President Donald Trump and what organizers call an overreach of presidential power.

“I’m here to fight for our democracy and our freedom of speech,” said protester Dennis Layva.

In Coral Gables, about 30 demonstrators gathered outside Merrick Park with signs in hand.

“Immigrants make our world,” said Coral Gables protester, Kiera O’Rourke.

In Miami, demonstrators took their message above Interstate 95.

Participants held signs along the Northwest 147th Street overpass, hoping to reach drivers passing below with their message.

“We need everybody’s vote,” said protester Marie Korenstein.

Another protest in Miami, off 79th Street, aimed at gathering the community and informing them of their rights.

“We’re something, we’re not nothing,” said participant Matias Sanchez.

Protesters lined the streets in Coral Springs as well, near Sample road and University drive.

Their message to onlookers was to protect democracy and to encourage fellow Americans to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

“Absolute outrage at the corruption we’re seeing in our government,” said a Coral Springs protester.

In Broward County, demonstrators gathered outside ArtServe along Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Their rally focused on the importance of early voting, with Florida’s election season underway.

“I’ve seen neighbors not allowed to be in this country, and they’re good people,” said demonstrator Nancy Landman.

The larger nationwide movement involved more than a thousand planned actions across the United States.

As the country heads toward midterm elections, the message of these demonstrators is clear: they want their voices heard.

“Definitely need a change, not only for us, but for the future generations,” participant Julio Velasquez said.

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